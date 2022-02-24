storytellers spotlight

NatGeo Explorer Tara Roberts goes 'Into the Depths' to uncover hidden stories of slave shipwrecks

Tara Roberts, the first Black woman Explorer on the cover of National Geographic, shares her story about a life-changing journey.
By Nzinga Blake & Gabriela Cabrera Sarabia
EMBED <>More Videos

NatGeo goes 'Into the Depths' to uncover stories of slave shipwrecks

LOS ANGELES -- "Into The Depths" is a six-part podcast featuring National Geographic Storyteller Tara Roberts, who takes us on a journey with the nonprofit organization Diving with A Purpose.

The group is comprised of Black scuba divers who travel around the world searching for and documenting slave shipwrecks. Through her exploration of these shipwrecks, Roberts hopes to shine a light on the individuals who are part of the nonprofit group while honoring the lives and giving a voice to the millions of enslaved Africans who died in the Middle Passage during the transatlantic slave trade.

"We're talking 1.8 million souls. Throughout the podcast, you will hear names being called because these were not faceless people. They were not just a statistic. These were human beings with full lives, with stories, with dreams, with hopes," said Roberts.

See Roberts' full interview with On The Red Carpet in the video player above.

Learn more about "Into the Depths" on NationalGeographic.com.

MORE STORYTELLERS SPOTLIGHT: 'Women of the Movement' creator Marissa Jo Cerar on how Mamie Till Mobley woke up the world
EMBED More News Videos

"Women Of the Movement" creator Marissa Jo Cerar discusses the ABC miniseries about Mamie Till Mobley and the need for Black women behind the civil rights movement to "get their flowers."



SEE ALSO: Quinta Brunson on humanizing teachers with her history-making mockumentary 'Abbott Elementary'
EMBED More News Videos

"Abbott Elementary" star, creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson wants everyone to know that "teachers are people too."



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of National Geographic Partners and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionnatgeoblack history monthstorytellers spotlightotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Quinta Brunson on how 'Abbott Elementary' humanizes teachers
'Women of the Movement' creator on how Mamie Till woke up the world
STORYTELLERS SPOTLIGHT
Quinta Brunson on how 'Abbott Elementary' humanizes teachers
'Women of the Movement' creator on how Mamie Till woke up the world
On The Red Carpet Presents Latino Storytellers Spotlight on LALIFF
Meet 'Wilderness' director Andrés Vázquez
TOP STORIES
Husband finds wife stabbed to death inside home in NE Harris County
Suspect wrestled deputy's gun away before mall shooting, HPD says
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO | LIVE
How you can land a seasonal job with spring break around the corner
Man crashes after being shot by bounty hunters, HPD says
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
Show More
Cold wind, showers return tonight
Woman shot and killed while walking home from store in NE Houston
Citi is the first mega bank to kill overdraft fees
Rodeo 2022: Kick-off festivities return, including trail rides, parade
Man shot to death at McDonald's on Westheimer, police say
More TOP STORIES News