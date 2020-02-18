buzzworthy

5 things every wine lover needs

Everything is better with accessories and wine is no exception. If you're into wine, you're in luck, oenophiles! There are plenty of things to pair your wine with and we're not just talking about cheese.

Here are the five things you need to love the wine you're with:
  1. A wine glass that can fit your needs

    2. This wine glass holds an entire 750mL bottle of wine - or just one serving. This should be enough to last you through an entire Bachelor/ette finale!


  2. A discreet bag to take wine with you wherever you go

    3. Did you friend invite you to their off-off-off Broadway play or do you just want to be life of the PTA?

    This purse has a secret insulated compartment that holds a removable 1.5 liter bladder (1 bladder included) for your favorite wine. The exterior flap conceals the pouring spout until you are ready to party!


  3. An unbreakable wine glass

    4. Kids, pets or your own clumsiness keep breaking your wine glass? This soft, flexible and foldable silicone wine glass will not break or shatter, no matter how much wine you have.


  4. A wine shower/bath caddy

    5. Relaxing in the bath after a long day sounds heavenly...until you realize you can't bring your wine.


  5. More wine, of course!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaybuzzworthywinewine industry
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUZZWORTHY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Photos through the years
Glasses fogging up because of your face mask? We're here to help
What is pi? Here's an explanation using pie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News