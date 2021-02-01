community impact newspaper

Klein ISD named National District of The Year

Klein ISD has been recognized as the National District of The Year at the 2021 District Administration Future of Education Technology National Conference, according to a Jan. 29 press release.

The award specifically recognizes innovation in instruction and curriculum. According to the press release, this celebrates events and programs, such as Water Warriors, Klein in Space, Operation Lifeline, KleinTALKS, Klein Hacks, Klein Serves, Pledge to Distance and Culture 4 Caring.

"It's such an honor for Klein ISD to be recognized as the top district in the nation for our longstanding tradition of excellence and innovation in education," KISD Superintendent Jenny McGown said. "Our Klein educators are dedicated innovators, and our students' creative solutions to real-world problems have engaged our greater community in the learning process in such meaningful ways."

This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
