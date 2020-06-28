Sports

NBA to allow players to wear social justice message on jerseys in place of last names

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced they will allow players to replace the last names on the back of their jerseys with statements on social justice.

The players union president and former Rockets guard Chris Paul said the union, the league and Nike are working to make this happen.

Paul said players in Orlando plan to make good use of the attention they anticipate getting when they return to play.

The NBA season is set to restart July 30.

SEE RELATED LINK: Rockets kick off season return with rivalry game against Mavericks
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsblack lives matterhouston rocketsathletesnba
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masks off! Protesters claim face mask order unconstitutional
Hundreds wait for hours for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate
Test sites to remain open after federal support extended
Crash closes westbound Katy Fwy at Dairy Ashford
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
Moderate dust and a few thundershowers Sunday
Caught on camera: Thieves steal bikes worth thousands
Show More
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Space Center Houston extends closure
Street racers crash into business and car, HCSO deputies say
Paying homage to African-American culture through baking
Richmond man loses almost 200 lbs by dedicating his life to gym
More TOP STORIES News