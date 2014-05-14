Attempted robbery suspect scolded by family in back of cop car

Legal problems are probably the least of one attempted robbery suspect's worries right now. His mother and grandmother showed him some tough love after seeing him in the back of a police car, and it was all caught on camera.



His mother tells Eyewitness News she turned the 16-year-old in, and we were there when his grandmother paid a personal visit to that police car.



"What did you do? You did do something. You wouldn't be in this police car. What did you do?" the grandmother is seen screaming her grandson.



She was demanding an explanation from her teenage grandson after Houston police say a man reported two suspects tried to rob him at gunpoint near a northeast Houston gas station.



"I noticed one of the guys so I brought the one guy back -- the one that I noticed -- and turned him in," said the suspect's mother, Deandra.



Deandra says that "guy" was her son, who she thought was out on a job interview with a buddy.



"My husband said he was well-dressed so I thought maybe he was going to look for a job," she said.



But when she found out police were looking for her teen, HPD says this mom brought him back to the scene.



"People work too hard for their stuff and somebody is going to shoot you," Deandra said. "I don't want to see that, I don't want to see that. I want for the best, and if this is what it takes for him to get help, let him get some help."



As for his grandmother, she too wants him to stay out of trouble and suggests he stay in school.



"Take your butt to school and this wouldn't happen, would it," his grandma said.



Police say the 15- and 16-year-old teens are suspected in another nearby incident, and could face attempted robbery charges.



Meanwhile, another family member showed up at the scene and told Eyewitness News that grandmother is known for her tough love, and he suspects it will continue.

