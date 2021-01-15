Texas Equusearch begins search for missing 22-year-old Liberty Co. man

Nathan Heathco was last seen walking on FM-1409 on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Investigators say he was involved in a car crash and may have been injured.
Texas Equusearch will be meeting at the Liberty County ESD #3 Volunteer Fire Dept, located at 8704 FM 1409 in Dayton, Texas 77535, at 9:30 a.m. to begin a ground search for Heathco.
He was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans and brown and green cowboy boots.
Investigators say Heathco has "Dirty" tattooed on the back of his left leg, and "South" tattooed on the right leg. He also has the tattoo of "praying hands" on the back of his right shoulder, and the name "Cassidy" tattooed in the rib area of his right side.
If you have any information on Heathco's whereabouts, investigators ask you call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.