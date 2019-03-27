Crime & Safety

Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home

EMBED <>More Videos

An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' home Tuesday evening.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' Los Angeles home Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:25 p.m. and arrested a suspect.

The suspect, 23-year-old James Edward Pearce, is facing charges of violating a restraining order to stay away from her.

In March, a judge granted Portman a permanent restraining order against an alleged stalker.

In that case, detectives say a man traveled from Colorado to try and meet Portman, claiming he had conversed with her several times telepathically.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeles countycelebritystalking
TOP STORIES
Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames
Naked man lurking at home caught thanks to social media follower
PlayStation sale turns into deadly shooting of masked gunman
Questions remain after charges dropped against Jussie Smollett
First adult-only, all-inclusive resort opens in Florida Keys
WATCH LIVE: James Beard Award nominees announced
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Show More
THE 60: Teens pulled from flight and stranded over peanut allergy
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Motorcyclist hits and kills dog in crash on Crosby Freeway
Do not eat fish caught in Houston Ship Channel: Officials
7-year-old with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
More TOP STORIES News