NASCAR CEO taking indefinite leave of absence after DWI arrest

AARON KATERSKY
NASCAR CEO Brian France said today he's taking a leave of absence after he was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of DWI.

"I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night. Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs," France said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

France, who was arrested in the Hamptons, also was found to be in possession of oxycodone, police said. He was driving a 2017 Lexus on Main Street in Sag Harbor around 7:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign. Police said they suspected he was drunk after pulling him over.

France was arrested and held overnight in jail on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

France, CEO of NASCAR since 2003, was arraigned this morning and released on his own recognizance.

NASCAR said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
83-year-old man found beaten to death in Pasadena
Alvin family finds note sent to Mommy in heaven
Dad poses as teen girl online to weed out child predators
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for forcing teens to have sex at park
Armed suspects in white Pontiac wanted for robbing jogger
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Show More
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks employees
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
ODD RESCUE: Dish soap helps free girl trapped in rock crack
More News