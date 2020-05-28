SciArt Exchange inspires thousands to learn about space through the arts

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- A NASA neuroscientist has created a non-profit that's helping children and adults across the world learn about space through art, music and poetry.
Dr. Jancy McPhee is the visionary behind SciArt Exchange, which has engaged thousands of artists from across the world. The non-profit is currently holding a 'Design Your Habitat' challenge, which encourages artists to illustrate their vision for a living space here on Earth, in space or on another planet.
ABC13 caught up with Dr. McPhee in the video above to find out how anyone can get involved! For more information, visit sciartex.net.
