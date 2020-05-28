community strong

SciArt Exchange inspires thousands to learn about space through the arts

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- A NASA neuroscientist has created a non-profit that's helping children and adults across the world learn about space through art, music and poetry.

Dr. Jancy McPhee is the visionary behind SciArt Exchange, which has engaged thousands of artists from across the world. The non-profit is currently holding a 'Design Your Habitat' challenge, which encourages artists to illustrate their vision for a living space here on Earth, in space or on another planet.

ABC13 caught up with Dr. McPhee in the video above to find out how anyone can get involved! For more information, visit sciartex.net.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonarthoustonnasacommunity strongspacenonprofit
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Cactus Music struggles during COVID-19 pandemic
NASA Flight Director talks about Wednesday's historic launch
Former Miss Texas using love for fashion to help arthritis nonprofits
Teen celebrates graduation in the most H-town way
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorms erupting over and near Galveston Bay
Waterspout, funnel clouds caught on camera across SE Texas
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
George Floyd's family and teacher react to his death
Texas Gov. Abbott clears way for fans at outdoor pro sports
Man shoots and kills brother after night of drinking, police say
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Show More
Beloved Houston burger chain forced to close due to COVID-19
Baby dolphin rescued in Louisiana brought back to Galveston
Galveston wants to test restaurant, grocery workers for COVID-19
Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history
Cactus Music struggles during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News