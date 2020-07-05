Community & Events

Astronauts celebrate 4th of July from space and want to give you this message

Three astronauts took a moment to honor the 244th birthday of the United States from space.

Chris Cassidy, the commander of the International Space Station, said two other astronauts celebrated the Fourth of July with the video above.

"Even though we are living during unprecedented, challenging times the spirit and resolute will of our country has never been stronger as we give thanks for the freedom and the bounty of riches our nation provides all of us," said another astronaut.

One of the astronauts in the video had the American flag that was launched on the very first space shuttle mission in 1981 and that was flown on the final space shuttle mission from nine years ago. They hope to launch that same flag again when they land in space.

"Our flag is not only symbolic of our fervent love of our country but represents the spirit of American drive and exploration," said Cassidy.

He also said to take a moment to reflect on American history and all that freedom has to offer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshouston4th of julynasajuly fourthastronautscience
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Celebrate 4th of July with Shell Freedom Over Texas
March for fallen Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in Houston
Mayor Turner honors Vanessa Guillen with visit to mural
Mask order won't be enforced by law enforcement in some places
Crash kills Houstonians near Garner State Park
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
Astronauts celebrate 4th of July from space and want to give you this message
Show More
Austin City Limits cancels October show due to COVID-19
Watch Shell Freedom Over Texas, help a cause right from your sofa
Body recovered from San Jacinto River, HCSO says
Driver dies swerving animal on the road in northwest Houston
HFD shortages force hundreds of firefighters to work overtime
More TOP STORIES News