NAS Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; at least 3 dead, 7 hurt; shooter killed, officials say

PENSACOLA, Florida -- Four people were killed, including the shooter, after opening fire inside a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Police said seven other people, including two police deputies, were injured, but the extent of those injuries is unclear.

Police said the shooter, who has not been identified, opened fire around 6:30 a.m. ET Friday at the Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast.

A U.S. official says the Florida Naval Station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related, according to the Associated Press.

ABC News Special Report
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Special Report on the shooting at NAS Pensacola, Florida.



The two sheriff's deputies who were the first to respond, including one who killed the shooter, were wounded but expected to recover.

It's unknown exactly where on the base the shooting took place, but police described it as a "classroom building."

The base was put on lockdown, and the area was cleared. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said they "won't speculate on" whether this was an act of terrorism.

EMBED More News Videos

Four were killed, including the shooter, and 7 were injured at the Navy base home to the Blue Angels and Naval Aviation Museum, a popular tourist attraction.


President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base is home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team and includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.

It also houses the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

This shooting comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridanavyactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-month-old girl found safe after carjacking in NE Houston
Mom says man tried taking son while at Starbucks
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Suspect blames friend for carjacking that sparked 100-mph chase
Cold front passing through means nice weekend ahead
Show More
Here's what happened when Deborah Wrigley met 50 Cent
Join the holiday party for FREE this weekend
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old last seen in Lubbock days ago
Toys 'R' Us hosting soft opening in Galleria today
Students behind viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
More TOP STORIES News