Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP)

WASHINGTON -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president in a video message calling him the "personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity," and praising Biden for his past work in politics.

Pelosi touted Biden's past work in the Obama administration and pointed out his work on issues that will likely mirror challenges the country will face moving forward, like his leadership on the "implementation and the accountability" of the 2009 Recovery Act in the 3-minute video message released early Monday morning by the Biden campaign.

Pelosi also referenced the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic saying that the former vice president "has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis."

