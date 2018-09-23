CRIME STOPPERS

Names of 300 murder victims added to Crime Stoppers of Houston memorial

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Christine Dobbyn has the stories from hundreds of families who are using a Day of Remembrance for their slain loved ones.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They spoke at the podium one at a time. A daughter whose father was murdered said, "On January 4, 1990, my world was forever changed."

The stories are all different. Another relative said, "He was 27. I'm here to show my support for Crime Stoppers."

But they share a bond born from pain and grief that only they understand.

Jerrilynn Taplin's father was 81. After 60 years in Houston, her father Lonnie had just moved to Temple, when his five children back home got the call they'll never forget. The marine veteran was beaten to death.

"People want me to stop crying and get over it. Get on with my life. I was broken. I was a prayer warrior. It challenged my faith and everything I knew, because my daddy was a kind man," said Taplin.

Crime Stoppers of Houston, law enforcement and the Harris County District Attorney's Office added 300 names of murder victims this year from our area.

"I thought we needed to be here to get support from other families that's going through what we're going through," said Taplin.

Justice has been served in some cases. In others, it's long overdue. Taplin says an arrest has been made in her father's case, but they are still waiting for the trial.

There were many tears and difficult memories shared at this year's Night of Remembrance as new names were added to the victim's list. But sometimes words of comfort from families who went through it long ago brought much warmth to the entire room.

One mother lost her son decades ago. She told the crowd his name was Johnny.

"I always say speak their name and they'll live forever," that mother said.

This year's event was held at the new Crime Stoppers of Houston, Dave Ward Building for the first time. Twenty-five pavers with victims' names have also been added to the walkway outside the Midtown Houston building.

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
victimsmemorialcrime stoppersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME STOPPERS
Thieves jump counter at Houston pizza shop and rob workers
Masked robber on the run after attacking woman in her own home
Elderly woman allegedly duped into buying trucks for these men
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' surpasses $366,000
More crime stoppers
Top Stories
Bizarre jail departure for 3D printed-gun creator in sex assault case
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
PLAY SHARP, LOOK SHARP: Astros hit the road in style
Texans fan thanks paramedics who saved his life
Texans still winless after 27-22 loss vs. Giants
Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship for first win since 2013
47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Mostly dry with normal temps on Monday
Show More
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Girl dresses up as Coco inspired character for Halloween
Rockets interested in trading for All-Star Jimmy Butler
Woman becomes first female to anchor key newscast in Saudi Arabia
Woman arrested for taking in animals abandoned during storm without permit
More News