Naked woman bit officer during arrest near downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A naked woman bit at least one Houston police officer overnight near downtown, authorities say.Several people called 911 just before midnight Wednesday after seeing the woman around the intersection of McNeil and Chapman streets.Officials say that as police tried to take her into custody, she started fighting with them.According to a sergeant, that's when she bit at least one officer, who was not seriously hurt.The Houston Fire Department checked on her.It's not clear at this time if she will face any charges.