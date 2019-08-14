Naked woman bit officer during arrest near downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A naked woman bit at least one Houston police officer overnight near downtown, authorities say.

Several people called 911 just before midnight Wednesday after seeing the woman around the intersection of McNeil and Chapman streets.

Officials say that as police tried to take her into custody, she started fighting with them.

According to a sergeant, that's when she bit at least one officer, who was not seriously hurt.

The Houston Fire Department checked on her.

It's not clear at this time if she will face any charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentnaked woman
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges against mom expected after boy killed by car: police
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
'I'm sorry, bro': Accused robber begs with guard and gets shot
Deputy charged with DWI in crash after leaving Astros game
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Mom says she tore muscle during panic at Memorial City Mall
Thieves steal dozens of sneakers from new store in SW Houston
Show More
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
Whitney Mercilus continues charitable work with Returning 2 Learning
Teen accused of United jet threat attends Atascocita HS
The cuteness you need today: Meet Lance McCullers' dogs
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
More TOP STORIES News