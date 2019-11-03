Naked man driving attempts to lure child into vehicle

GLENDALE, California (KTRK) -- Police in California are searching for a man they say exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy and tried to lure him in his car.

It happened in October in a restaurant parking lot.

Dash cam video from the mother shows the naked driver try to get the boy's attention.

Fortunately, the mother was nearby and started screaming.

The boy's father works at the restaurant and rushed outside, but the car was gone.

The naked man had a female passenger. Police are looking for a gray or silver BMW SUV.
