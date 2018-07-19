INDECENT EXPOSURE

Naked man allegedly found in car pleasuring himself outside grocery store

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged after shopper says he was naked in Cary parking lot (WTVD)

By
CARY, North Carolina --
A 22-year old man was arrested after police say he was found naked in his car in the parking lot of a grocery store.

A woman was loading groceries into her car when she noticed the man who, according to investigators, was also touching himself.

The woman did not return a request for comment, but other women at the shopping center had plenty to say.

"My granddaughters live here. And, you know, my daughter-in-law comes here and, you know, you've got to be careful," Leone Maxwell told ABC11.

Shopper Donna Enichen said she knows exactly what she would do if it happened to her.

Just before heading into a store, she said, "I would pick up the phone. I'd call the police. The Cary police are wonderful. I know they'd be here in moments and they would take care of it."

That's exactly what the woman did on Monday. Cary police flooded the parking lot with officers and located the suspect.

Timothy Clifford Hodge was charged with indecent exposure and later released from jail on a $500 bond.

The charge is a misdemeanor and Hodge is due back in court in September.

Some shoppers fear men who exposed themselves may be a step away from a more physical sex crime.

"I really truly think you need to get help so you don't get to that next step," Leone said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposurecrimeu.s. & worldnaked in publicnaked manNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Man shows his genitals to woman at public pool, HCSO says
Tattooed man accused of flashing woman at Bellaire library
Accused Walmart exposer: 'It was an accident'
Alleged serial exposer found in teal lace panties at park, police say
More indecent exposure
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Show More
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
'We want her found' Missing woman's family makes urgent plea
More News