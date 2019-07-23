HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows two men robbing a nail salon off the North Freeway last month.
The masked suspects pointed guns at customers and employees as they rushed in to Northline Nails and Spa.
In the video, one of the suspects grabs a purse and shoves cash inside it. The two men took off in a white Chevy Silverado pickup.
Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or it can be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Masked robbers rush into nail salon with guns drawn in north Houston
