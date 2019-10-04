Man survives after nail goes into chest while working on house

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A nail that was supposed to go into a 2 x 4 instead went into Aaron's chest.He was working on a house and fortunately, a friend was there with him."I went outside, he called my wife and 911," Aaron said.His wife, Liz, has worked at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands for many years.She was there when she got the news and knew just how serious this was."It was 40 minutes from the time the accident occurred to when he arrived at the hospital, so I can say that was the longest 40 minutes of my life," Liz said.Aaron says he only remembers bits and pieces, but was concerned he'd never see his wife or two kids again."I'm just thankful that I'm still here," Aaron said.