Coronavirus

Driver in NJ crash may have passed out from wearing N95 mask too long: Police

This stock image shows N95 mask. (Shutterstock)

LINCOLN PARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey police department says what officials called "excessive" wearing of a medical mask is believed to have been a factor in a single-car crash after the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle passed out behind the wheel.

The Lincoln Park police department said in a Facebook post that the driver had been wearing the N95 medical mask for several hours. Police said the driver apparently passed out behind the wheel "due to insufficient oxygen intake/excessive carbon dioxide intake." No other details about the accident or driver were provided.

Officials said that while masks should be used in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, they aren't necessary outdoors if social distancing can be maintained and are "especially not necessary when driving a vehicle with no additional occupants."



Police said in an update that it was possible that some other medical reason could have contributed to the driver passing out, but there were no signs of drug or alcohol use. They said they weren't suggesting that wearing an N95 mask was unsafe but in most cases, it was unnecessary while operating a vehicle with no other occupants.

Police aren't doctors and don't know the medical history of everyone they encounter but "conduct accident scene investigations using training, experience and observations at the scene to determine a cause," the department said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Incoming college students consider gap year during COVID-19 crisis
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
Harris County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Reservations filled up at reopened restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quick round of storms blows through SE TX this afternoon
Another violent night of shootings across Houston area
Son accused of shooting his mother to death in SE Harris Co.
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
Dave Ward's wife now asks for your prayers for him
HISD to distribute food for up to 5,000 families at NRG Park
Worldwide coronavirus death toll tops 200,000
Show More
2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
Wild weather rocks hit residents in Tomball, Magnolia overnight
Doctors report 'COVID toes' on some coronavirus patients
Incoming college students consider gap year during COVID-19 crisis
Burglar caught after trying to cut into Taco Bell safe
More TOP STORIES News