Mystery person sets 99 Cents Only bread aisle on fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office needs your help finding an arson suspect so bold, he or she set a store on fire in the middle of the afternoon.

New video shows a mystery person set multiple small fires along the back wall of the 99 Cents Only store on SH-249 near Bammel North Houston Road.

Authorities said a sprinkler head activated and put out the flames. There were no injuries.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
