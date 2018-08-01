INVESTIGATION

Neighbors on edge as police search of woods near Sims Bayou enters 5th hour

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors on edge as police search of woods near Sims Bayou enters 5th hour (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For more than five hours, detectives have been searching some woods off West Fuqua, just east of South Post Oak in southwest Houston.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they are growing concerned by the minute, because there has been very little information about what is going on.

The Harris County Medical Examiner is here as detectives comb through the woods.

The Houston Police Department would not confirm with ABC13 that a body was found here, but did say this was a self-initiated patrol stop, meaning an officer came across something suspicious or somebody flagged him down.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INVESTIGATION
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Signs of struggle found in apartment of missing woman
What happened? Mysterious unsolved deaths in the Houston area
'PAY WITH CASH': Secret Trump-Cohen recording released
More investigation
Top Stories
HPD: Man charged with killing doctor may have sought revenge
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
2nd suspect arrested in killing of man who rescued teen neighbor
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Love BBQ? Apply to become Reynolds Wrap's chief grilling officer
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Show More
Is that an angel in clouds?
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Many new moms unaware of breastfeeding insurance benefits
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Double wedding: Two sets of twins to tie the knot
More News