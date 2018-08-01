For more than five hours, detectives have been searching some woods off West Fuqua, just east of South Post Oak in southwest Houston.Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they are growing concerned by the minute, because there has been very little information about what is going on.The Harris County Medical Examiner is here as detectives comb through the woods.The Houston Police Department would not confirm with ABC13 that a body was found here, but did say this was a self-initiated patrol stop, meaning an officer came across something suspicious or somebody flagged him down.