'My heart sank' Close friend remembers New Caney HS student killed in hit-and-run crash

Grief counselors will be at New Caney High School after a student there was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Grief counselors will be at New Caney High School on Monday to help students and staff cope after a 17-year-old student was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Joshua Givens, a junior, was leaving a friend's quinceañera at a nearby park around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when authorities say a driver hit him as he was walking on McCleskey Road and kept going.

DPS troopers say a passerby found the teen's body on the side of the road.

The suspected driver, 23-year-old Logan Chase Foster, turned himself in Sunday. He's being charged with failure to stop and render aid, causing death, a second degree felony.

A close friend of Givens described the moment he found out that the teen had died.

"She told me, 'Coach Tony, Josh is gone.' I said, 'What do you mean he is gone? I just talked to the man Thursday.' She said, 'No, he is dead.' My heart sank, I couldn't talk. I started shaking really bad," said Tony Robles.

Givens loved football and was described as a polite respectful teen who always had a smile on his face.

"He was always a happy kid, never sad or upset about anything. Everybody is stunned, everybody is hurt," said Robles.

Loved ones say they still have a lot of questions for the suspect, but also a message.
"That God loves him," said Shauntil Cox, the victim's cousin. "I just hope that if there's anything that could happen it's that he would give his life to Jesus."

New Caney ISD released the following statement:

"New Caney ISD is deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and friends at this time. Additional counselors will be made available at New Caney High School this week for students as needed."

Foster's bond has been set to $100,000.

Givens' family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

