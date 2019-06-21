Mustang split in half in crash that killed driver in Montgomery Co., 3 others injured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after one person was killed during a three vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

DPS responded to the crash on the SH-242 bridge on Thursday around 11:02 p.m.

Officials told ABC13 Eyewitness that a driver in a Mustang crossed the center lane and hit another car, flipping that vehicle which had a mother and daughter inside.

The Mustang then hit a Honda, which caused the Mustang to split in half and the driver, who died instantly, to be ejected from the vehicle.

The mother and daughter involved in the first incident were transported to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the Honda was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.
