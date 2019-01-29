Muslim family believes home was targeted after 2nd shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5111689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Muslim family in Katy home shot at twice

A Muslim-American family in Katy says they're living in fear after their home was targeted two times in a row.The family told Eyewitness News that on two separate occasions they have come under fire randomly as a shooter unloaded shots outside their home.They say they were protected by God twice, but the father believes they are being targeted and wants to know why."This is the second time they shot at my house," homeowner Zeya Albayati said.The family says that the terror started on Christmas Day when bullets went flying through the front of their home."It's the most peaceful day of the year," Albayati said. "Maybe some guys have guns."This week, Albayati says he and his wife were sitting down to watching television when they came under fire, again.Rapid gunshots from behind their fence sent bullets flying though their back window.Albayati told Eyewitness News that he grabbed his children and started running for safety.Fortunately, no one was injured."If they have a problem with me. Just send me a message,"Albayati said.Harris County Precinct 5 and the FBI are working to figure out if the two shootings are connected.