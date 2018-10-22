Member of Tracy Byrd's band recalls moment when stage light fell on him at Brazoria Co. Fair

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's frightening video that is tough to see and it happened over the weekend at the Brazoria County Fair. Tracy Byrd's band was playing the last song when the stage light came crashing down on keyboard player Vernon Emshoff.
"(I'm in) a lot of pain (and have) a lot of recovery left," Emshoff said.

Emshoff, who spoke by phone with Eyewitness News, said it happened in the blink of an eye.

SEE MORE: Stage light crashes down during Tracy Byrd's performance at Brazoria County Fair, injuring band member
"That's the scary part. I never saw it coming. Next thing I know, I'm being knocked down to the ground and being pulled from underneath the rubble," he said.

He was in a lot of pain and said there was blood everywhere. He's thankful Tracy and his band members came to his rescue quickly.

"It was a rough experience. Every musician's worst nightmare," he said.

Emshoff, who has been in the music industry for 35 years, is now at home recovering from that terrifying experience. He had several stitches in the back of his head, but he's beyond thankful for the response he's received from the community, his family and his band.

"I thank everybody for praying for me and I ask that you please continue to pray for me 'cause you know I've got a lot of recovery left to do, physical and psychological," he said.

It was a scary close call and he still doesn't know the extent of his injuries because he's waiting on more results.

Either way, he promises to be back soon but with one exception.

"I will get back on stage because I love doing what I do. But I can assure you that every stage that I set foot on, I will do a thorough inspection myself. And quite simply, if the rigging is not fully supported, completely supported, 100 percent secure, I will refuse to go on stage," he said.

