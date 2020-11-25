New building now open at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; free admission spots full

A new 100,000-square-foot building dedicated to exhibiting international collections of modern and contemporary art is now open at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.The Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, located at 5500 Main St., Houston, opened to the public Nov. 21, bringing with it new destinations, including the 215-seat Lynn Wyatt Theater, a restaurant, a cafe, and seven gardens and six reflecting pools inset along the building's perimeter, according to an announcement on the museum's webpage. With the expansion, the museum's exhibition space has increased by nearly 75%.The new building is the final component of an eight-year project to expand and enhance the museum's Fayez S. Sarofim Campus.The museum offered free admission to the new building earlier this week with a timed-entry ticket, but capacity has been reached; tickets are no longer available. 713-639-7300. www.mfah.org