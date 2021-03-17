Museum intruders use getaway boat on Buffalo Bayou, escape into storm drain, HPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10425891" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was like something out of a movie! Listen to the moments that officers searched for a pair of burglary suspects who got away by boat on the Buffalo Bayou.

Central officers K9 and FOX are searching for burglary suspects near Memorial Park. Suspects broke into a museum and then fled on a boat in Buffalo Bayou. 202 pic.twitter.com/OW4U92ZIsi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of River Oaks museum intruders are still on the run after they were chased by police Tuesday night as they boarded a boat on Buffalo Bayou and disappeared into the city's storm drain system.Police received report of a burglary at the Bayou Bend Museum, a branch of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Houston police say.According to MFAH, the intruders, a man and a woman, entered the museum through a grate to a basement window.Police didn't have detailed descriptions of the man and woman, except that both had tattoos on their arms.Upon entry, the museum alarm sounded and a security guard responded, chasing the suspects out the front door and through the woods, museum officials said.When police responded to the museum, they spotted the pair running out of the building.Police say the suspects appeared to have a motor boat waiting for them in Buffalo Bayou, which borders the museum.They took off down the bayou, but when they spotted officers on the Shepherd Drive bridge, the suspects turned around and went in the opposite direction, according to Lt. Larry Crowson.Officers were also staged on the West Loop feeder road bridge over the bayou, but before the suspects got that far, police say they hid with the boat somewhere near the Brenner's on the Bayou restaurant in a culvert.HPD launched a helicopter to search for the intruders and called dive teams out.When the HPD dive team spotted the two suspects with the boat in the culvert, the pair jumped down a storm drain and ran off, according to police.Officers followed them in, but ultimately couldn't find the suspects.During the storm drain search, HPD lost cell phone and radio connection with a couple of officers, who were then considered missing. The officers were eventually located unharmed."Once they had been in there a while, we got concerned because we couldn't make contact with them. We requested the fire department to come out to help us locate the officers," Crowson said. "The fire department arrived and we located the officers. They are OK. They got out of the tunnel."According to MFAH, it appears the suspects didn't take anything from the museum and no artwork was damaged. They are continuing to perform a physical inventory of the building.HPD recovered the boat, and hope it will provide clues about the suspects.The Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens sits on 14 acres, straddling both sides of Buffalo Bayou.