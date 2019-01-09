HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police say an arrest in a gruesome murder has uncovered another disturbing crime.
Estanislado Alvarez-Hernandez is charged with the murder of Maria Gonzalez, who died last August after being stabbed 12 to 14 times in front of her two children.
It took months to find a suspect, and now court documents reveal how Alvarez-Hernandez was caught.
He allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.
Court documents say Alvarez-Hernandez admitted to his young victim about Gonzalez's murder, allegedly telling the girl he left the woman in a pool of blood in her apartment.
Investigators believe this investigation is really just beginning, as Alvarez-Hernandez could have more underage sex assault victims.
Detectives ask anyone who has had contact with him or information to come forward.