Police say an arrest in a gruesome murder has uncovered another disturbing crime.Estanislado Alvarez-Hernandez is charged with the murder of Maria Gonzalez, who died last August after being stabbed 12 to 14 times in front of her two children.It took months to find a suspect, and now court documents reveal how Alvarez-Hernandez was caught.He allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.Court documents say Alvarez-Hernandez admitted to his young victim about Gonzalez's murder, allegedly telling the girl he left the woman in a pool of blood in her apartment.Investigators believe this investigation is really just beginning, as Alvarez-Hernandez could have more underage sex assault victims.Detectives ask anyone who has had contact with him or information to come forward.