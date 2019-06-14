Murdered Houston taco truck owner laid to rest as alleged shooter sits in jail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved Houston taco truck owner who was shot to death last week was last laid to rest Friday.Enrique Ramirez-Ayala, 49, was leaving the Post Oak Corner Store on South Post Oak near Willowmine Way last Thursday when he was ambushed by four men.Ramirez-Ayala's funeral happened the same day that a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting appeared in court.Anthony Conway, 21, was arrested Thursday night.Conway is facing a capital murder charge. A judge ordered no bond.Conway remains in jail.Ramirez-Ayala's brother Juan says he was a good man who was cruelly assassinated.According to store manager Alex Ali, Enrique was inside playing game machines, and said he'd be right back.But as Enrique left the store, a white car pulled up and four masked men jumped out.Police said the suspects pushed him around, and Ali saw them arguing.Authorities believe Conway was the one who shot him. According to prosecutors, once Enrique fell to the ground, another suspect got out of a vehicle and went through his pockets.The men then drove off.Ali said he tried to help Enrique, but he passed away within seconds.Investigators believe Enrique may have been targeted because he was a local business owner known to carry money.It's also possible Conway may have known his routine, police said.Juan told ABC13 the suspects never gave his brother a chance. "They didn't have to kill him, but they got there and killed him savagely," he said.Juan says the shooting has destroyed his family as his brother was the head of the household.The family says they still plan on running Enrique's taco truck, which was the main source of income.