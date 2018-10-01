MURDER

Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather

EMBED </>More Videos

Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather

SAN JOSE, California --
A California woman's Fitbit helped provide clues to police investigating her death, leading to the arrest of her 90-year-old stepfather this week.

Tony Aiello was arrested on suspicion of murdering 67-year-old Karen Navarra, on Sept. 8.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Navarra's Fitbit recorded a rapid rise in her heart rate before a sudden drop-off to nothing, helping San Jose police piece together clues to her death.

The newspaper reported that an autopsy found "multiple deep and intrusive wounds" to her head and facial area, likely inflicted by a small hatchet or ax.

Police said nearby cameras captured Aiello's car at Navarra's home on Sept. 8 at the same time her Fitbit showed her heartbeat rapidly falling.

It could not immediately be determined if Aiello has an attorney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderinvestigationtechnologyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
EXCLUSIVE: Teen accused of killing parents says 'I'm innocent'
Texas inmate executed for killing girlfriend in 2000
Woman speaks after ex-boyfriend charged with her mother's death
Alaska man charged with murder, kidnapping of 10-year-old girl
More murder
Top Stories
Houston council set to vote on sex robot brothel ban
Body of missing Navy reservist found in Richmond
Dogs get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after seeing her team
French cottage made of chocolate
Houston's first rooftop theater opens with 'Dirty Dancing'
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
When should elderly drivers give up the keys?
Show More
Memorial Hermann merger creates largest health system in Texas
Deputies shoot suspect while serving warrant in the Heights
Officer charged with DWI had BAC nearly twice the legal limit
Sheriff's deputy struck by drunk driver back on the job
Texas sets new voter registration record
More News