Murder victim gave clue about alleged killer in NE Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say an 18-year-old tried to help officers catch his killer moments before his final breath in northeast Harris County.

Brodrick Pappillion, 19, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of another teen.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, deputies responded to Atasca Creek Drive in the Atascocita South neighborhood around 2:00 a.m.

Harris County Homicide Detectives said neighbors reported hearing arguing, and later heard gunfire near the bayou.

While Pappillion went before a judge on Wednesday, it was revealed that the victim managed to whisper out the letter 'P.'


The 18-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by LifeFlight to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, detectives did not know what the teen was doing near the bayou, but they believe he lives in the area.

Pappillion's bond was set at $75,000.
