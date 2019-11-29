JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri -- A murder suspect walked into a police station covered in blood and turned himself in.
Authorities say the 27-year-old is connected with two murders.
KRCG reports the first murder happened Thursday evening when a 17-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound.
A few hours later, police responded to calls about gunshots and found a woman dead in the road.
After talking to witnesses at both scenes, police knew of a suspect.
While trying to find him, they say he walked into the police station lobby wearing dark clothes, covered in blood.
The man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder along with other charges.
Murder suspect turns himself in at police station covered in blood
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More