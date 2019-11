Murder suspect turns himself in at police station covered in blood

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri -- A murder suspect walked into a police station covered in blood and turned himself in.Authorities say the 27-year-old is connected with two murders. KRCG reports the first murder happened Thursday evening when a 17-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound.A few hours later, police responded to calls about gunshots and found a woman dead in the road.After talking to witnesses at both scenes, police knew of a suspect.While trying to find him, they say he walked into the police station lobby wearing dark clothes, covered in blood.The man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder along with other charges.