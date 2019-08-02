Murder suspect leads police to find body in manhole in SE Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3773430" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect charged with murder as Houston woman still missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating human remains found in southeast Houston.Homicide detectives are on the scene in the 3100 block of Hadley. Police confirm a body was found in a manhole.The case is believed to be linked to missing Houston woman Brittany Burfield. Alex Haggerty, who's charged with Burfield's murder, led detectives to this scene."We were led out here by the suspect in this case and we can confirm there are human remains down there, but it's too soon to make a positive ID," said Sgt. Steven Murdock with the Houston Police Department. "They're pretty much decomposed. You can see bones, but that's all."When asked if the t-shirt found matched the shirt Burfield was last seen wearing, Murdock believes it's "very possible.""It's an open investigation," he said.Murdock says the department was given the tip by Haggerty early Friday.He described the area in which the remains were found as a conduit chamber for phone lines."After talking to public works, it's a sealed chamber," said Murdock. "Yes, there is water down there, but it's not a moving situation. It's a sealed compartment underground."Murdock says the manhole is about 9 feet deep with roughly 6 inches of standing water at the bottom."We're going to pump the water out and the medical examiner is going to do what they do," he said.Burfield, 37, was last seen on June 25, 2018."At least now, we possibly have closure in a year-old missing persons case," he said.