Murder suspect escapes after complaining of tight handcuffs

RALEIGH, Virginia -- A man wanted for murder in Virginia is being held in county jail on additional charges after briefly escaping the facility on Monday.According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was in the process of transporting George Knisley, 41, to the detention center around 1:45 p.m. when he complained that his right handcuff was too tight.As the deputy attempted to loosen it, Knisley pushed the deputy with his shoulder and ran down a ramp, heading towards the street.The inmate continued running before an unidentified man helped the deputy take Knisley back into custody.When Knisley was being put in a patrol car, he said he was a "murderer and didn't want to live any longer," according to the sheriff's office.Knisley faces numerous charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of a stolen firearm and felony eluding arrest.Knisley has been in custody since being arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday.