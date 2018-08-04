Woman says Houston doctor's murder suspect deeded her his home because he was terminally ill

EMBED </>More Videos

Former FBI profiler breaks down Joseph Pappas' movements from police

PAINESVILLE, Ohio --
An Ohio woman who was an acquaintance of the man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors in Houston learned several days after the fatal shooting that he'd deeded his home to her.

Jeannette Spencer, of Painesville, Ohio, told the (Willoughby) News-Herald she called Joseph Pappas on July 24 after being notified by mail about the deed transfer. Dr. Mark Hausknecht was fatally shot while riding his bike four days earlier.

She says Pappas told her he'd given the home to her because he was terminally ill. She says she'd known Pappas for about 25 years.

Spencer says Pappas texted her Monday and said he was committing suicide and provided instructions on securing the home.

Pappas killed himself Friday during a confrontation with Texas authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctorsman killedmurderterminal illnessOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found buried in garden in search for missing 3-year-old
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Tyler Perry speaking at Houston's Lakewood Church
Postal worker rescues teen from sex trafficking
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Friends discover man missing from boat when they take selfie
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Gulf Freeway St. Joseph/Pease exit ramp opens early
Pistol-packing pastor nearly shot by burglar in church
Inside an ex-deputy constable's plan to kill Houston doctor
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News