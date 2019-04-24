Daniel Duron arrested after evading arrest for 22 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 22 years on the run, a suspect in the murder of a teenager is in jail, thanks to a persistent trooper, says the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Daniel Duron III is in jail in Dimmit County. He will be brought back to Harris County in the coming days.He was wanted for the 1997 murder of 15-year-old Imel Jones.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, DPS Trooper G. Rios stopped Duron for speeding on April 17 in rural south Texas. Duron was arrested for allegedly presenting a fake ID.His fingerprints eventually gave him away, tying him to the 1997 murder.Duron and another man, Juan Soto, were charged shortly after the shooting that killed Jones and injured a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy. They've been fugitives since.Investigators say Duron and Soto confronted the teens on Hollyvale Street in northeast Harris County on March 15, 1997. The men accused the teens of hitting their car. When the teens drove off, the men opened fire, they say.Soto is still at large.Duron is being held on a charge of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information while he awaits transfer to Harris County.