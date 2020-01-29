Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of raping friend's sister

The man accused of shooting a 15-year-old to death appeared before a judge in court where new details of the night were revealed.Court records revealed that before the shooting on Tuesday, 38-year-old Damien Desvignes thought Guillermo Chino was going to accuse him of raping a friend's sister. Desvignes told police that Guillermo had also been in his car earlier in the night and believed he took money and other items."The defendant (Desvignes) said that at some point, he believed Guillermo was using him and he wasn't going to take being used anymore," a prosecutor said in court.According to records, Desvignes shot Guillermo and then pointed the gun at his wife. When he pulled the trigger several times, the gun was no longer loaded.Officials say Desvignes then grabbed his wife and started choking her for three to five minutes before she was able to call 911.When officers arrived at the scene, they found Desvigne's wife, who told them she had been assaulted by her husband. Officers also found the body of Guillermo on the stairwell with a gunshot wound to the head.During the investigation, Guillermo's mom, Maribel Chino, arrived at the scene where she learned the victim killed was her son."I am destroyed in my heart," Maribel told ABC13.As police wrapped up their investigation, Maribel recalled the last words her son spoke to her."He said, 'I love you mom and I'll be here in 30 minutes,' and I cannot believe this now," Maribel said. Maribel added that while waiting for her son, she heard the gunshots and knew in her heart it was her son.Desvignes has been charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member. He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.