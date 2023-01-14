2 men dead from apparent murder-suicide at NW Harris Co. commercial center parking lot, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were found shot to death Friday night from what appears to be a murder-suicide in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with HCSO said two men were found dead at a commercial center parking lot at 4750 FM 1960 W. near Veterans Memorial Drive.

The sheriff said the connection between the two men and the motive for the shooting are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

