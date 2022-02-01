murder suicide

Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide outside east Harris Co. mobile home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman were found dead in what deputies believe could be a murder-suicide in east Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to a mobile home in the 5500 block of the Crosby Freeway at around 10:11 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbor reported hearing shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found a middle-aged man and woman lying outside the mobile home, next to a vehicle.



They both appeared to have gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators were working to determine if the individuals lived at the mobile home. Deputies were trying to secure a search warrant to get inside.

Sgt. Sidney Miller said it appears that the incident was a murder-suicide, though the medical examiner will have to determine the exact cause of death.

Miller said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Deputies had recently been called to the address for a disturbance, though it is unclear if the call involved the couple found dead.
