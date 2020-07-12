Man shoots and kills his wife before shooting self in Katy home

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Katy Sunday morning, the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office deputies said.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 25900 block of Silver Timbers near Gaston Road. Deputies responded after a woman called authorities claiming her friend had been shot.



A man and woman were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

"The husband and the wife were having some type of domestic issues. I believe that was why her girlfriend was staying with her that evening," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Nehls said the woman's husband drove to the house with a weapon, walked inside and shot her before shooting himself.

While EMS were giving the woman first aid, she told them her husband shot her.
