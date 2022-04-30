juvenile crime

13-year-old charged in March 5 shooting that killed 16-year-old boy in NW Harris Co. parking lot

New surveillance video shows moments before 16-year-old was killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on March 5 in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call at about 3:15 p.m. at the 6800 block of Fry Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 16-year-old in the passenger seat of a four-door sedan with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.

RELATED: New video shows moments before 16-year-old was shot in head by 13-year-old in NW Harris County

Gonzalez said the shooting happened as a result of non-verbal gestures between the two boys.




The victim's brother told deputies that he and the 16-year-old were pulling into the parking lot when the 13-year-old and another boy approached the car.

The shooting happened outside the security camera view, but HCSO confirmed that both parties got into an argument before shots were fired.
The 13-year-old is now in the custody of Harris Co. Juvenile Probation. Investigators say that the teenagers did not know each other.
