13-year-old charged in March 5 shooting that killed 16-year-old boy in NW Harris Co. parking lot

Arrest update: HCSO Homicide Investigators have charged a 13-yr-old juvenile in the shooting death of the victim. The juvenile is currently in custody of Harris Co. Juvenile Probation. Neither juvenile knew the other & the shooting occurred as a result of non-verbal gestures. https://t.co/ucGb0up8gE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 29, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on March 5 in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call at about 3:15 p.m. at the 6800 block of Fry Road.Upon arrival, deputies found the 16-year-old in the passenger seat of a four-door sedan with a gunshot wound to the head.He was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.Gonzalez said the shooting happened as a result of non-verbal gestures between the two boys.The victim's brother told deputies that he and the 16-year-old were pulling into the parking lot when the 13-year-old and another boy approached the car.The shooting happened outside the security camera view, but HCSO confirmed that both parties got into an argument before shots were fired.The 13-year-old is now in the custody of Harris Co. Juvenile Probation. Investigators say that the teenagers did not know each other.