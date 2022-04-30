13-year-old charged in March 5 shooting that killed 16-year-old boy in NW Harris Co. parking lot

The video above is from a previous report.
Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call at about 3:15 p.m. at the 6800 block of Fry Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found the 16-year-old in the passenger seat of a four-door sedan with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.
Gonzalez said the shooting happened as a result of non-verbal gestures between the two boys.
Arrest update: HCSO Homicide Investigators have charged a 13-yr-old juvenile in the shooting death of the victim. The juvenile is currently in custody of Harris Co. Juvenile Probation. Neither juvenile knew the other & the shooting occurred as a result of non-verbal gestures. https://t.co/ucGb0up8gE— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 29, 2022
The victim's brother told deputies that he and the 16-year-old were pulling into the parking lot when the 13-year-old and another boy approached the car.
The shooting happened outside the security camera view, but HCSO confirmed that both parties got into an argument before shots were fired.
The 13-year-old is now in the custody of Harris Co. Juvenile Probation. Investigators say that the teenagers did not know each other.