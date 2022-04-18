Several people ejected from their cars after multi-vehicle crash in east Harris County

@HCSO_VCD units are enroute to a major crash at the 8200 blk of Wade Rd. Scene involves multiple vehicles, several persons ejected and one person is entrapped in a vehicle. One person has been taken by Lifeflight, several others have been taken by ambulance. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7pl3Bq1IoG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 18, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A multi-vehicle crash injured several people in east Harris County on Sunday evening, according to HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The major crash happened at the 8200 block of Wade Road.Several people were ejected and one person is trapped in a car, says Gonzalez. One person has been taken by Life Flight and several others have been taken by ambulance.This is a developing story.