car crash

Several people ejected from their cars after multi-vehicle crash in east Harris County

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A multi-vehicle crash injured several people in east Harris County on Sunday evening, according to HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The major crash happened at the 8200 block of Wade Road.

Several people were ejected and one person is trapped in a car, says Gonzalez. One person has been taken by Life Flight and several others have been taken by ambulance.



This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
HFD pulls woman from her rolled over car after crash on 610 and I-45
Bond set at $400K for man accused of chase that ended in deadly crash
2 people killed in fiery Amtrak crash in NE Harris Co., deputies say
19-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Endangered missing 17-year-old last seen in N. Houston
Police in search of NW Houston siblings missing since Saturday
Sports bar returns with a pop-up location for Astros first homestand
Police find dead body in U-Haul box outside SW Houston apartment
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Bond set at $400K for man accused of chase that ended in deadly crash
Rice Legend Trevor Cobb organizes benefit for former Owl Michael Downs
Show More
Pope Francis makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
Man shot to death by ex's new boyfriend outside Denny's, HPD says
HPD looking for suspect who shot man outside restaurant along Gulf Fwy
HFD pulls woman from her rolled over car after crash on 610 and I-45
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
More TOP STORIES News