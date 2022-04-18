Several people ejected from their cars after multi-vehicle crash in east Harris County

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
The major crash happened at the 8200 block of Wade Road.
Several people were ejected and one person is trapped in a car, says Gonzalez. One person has been taken by Life Flight and several others have been taken by ambulance.
@HCSO_VCD units are enroute to a major crash at the 8200 blk of Wade Rd. Scene involves multiple vehicles, several persons ejected and one person is entrapped in a vehicle. One person has been taken by Lifeflight, several others have been taken by ambulance. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7pl3Bq1IoG— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 18, 2022
