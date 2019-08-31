texas news

'Multiple gunshot victims' amid active shooter report in Midland-Odessa, Texas: Police

ODESSA, Texas -- Police said there are "multiple gunshot victims" amid reports of an active shooter at a Home Depot in Midland-Odessa, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

The Odessa Police Department said it was looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people."

The suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, police encouraged everyone to get off the road and use extreme caution. Midland police said one suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250.



The two vehicles in question are a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS postal van.

Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsgun violenceactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Rice paralympic swimmer going for the gold in London
Tanker truck full of orange juice falls 40 feet off US-59
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot, passenger walk away with minor injuries after plane crash
Multiple people arrested during illegal street racing crackdown
Category 4 Hurricane Dorian continues to move west towards Florida
Houston Texans trade Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle Seahawks
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Texans acquire RB Carlos Hyde from Chiefs
Puppy dies of heat stroke in care of Pasadena Animal Shelter: owner
Show More
Labor Day surprise! Blue water returns to Galveston Island
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Do you hear that sizzle? It's International Bacon Day!
Sculptor looks for permanent home for Maleah Davis memorial sculpture
2 adults and 5-year-old child dead in possible murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News