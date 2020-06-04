Family dives for cover when more than a dozen shots fired into home

Deputies are working to find out more about the shooting that left two men injured and had their family members take cover in northwest Harris County.The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 18600 block of Rock Flats Ravine Drive near Barker Cypress. According to deputies, the two men were inside the home when someone fired 10 to 15 shots.Deputies say the men's family members were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they took cover and were not hit. The two injured men were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.Authorities are still trying to find out the possible motive and suspects.