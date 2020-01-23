1 killed, 5 injured after shooting in downtown Seattle, police say

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

SEATTLE, Wash. -- One person has died after six people were shot in downtown Seattle Wednesday night, officials say.Police say the suspect fled and police were searching for him.The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting near a heavily trafficked area of downtown and medics and detectives were responding to the scene.It's the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.