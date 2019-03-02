Multiple people injured in 5 vehicle crash involving suspected drunk driver in NW Harris County

Harris County Sheriff deputies are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at Highway 290 and FM 1960.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash involved at least five people, and that the possible suspect attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect was later apprehended, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor.

"The fact that it's 11 a.m. and alcohol could be a factor, is a sad reality," the sheriff said.



According to Gonzalez, the suspected vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. At least four people have been transported to hospitals.

Authorities urge drivers to find alternate routes.
