Multiple people arrested in southeast Houston during illegal street racing crackdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second night in a row, Houston police are out cracking down on illegal street racing.

Houston police told ABC13 they made multiple arrests and impounded five cars at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Reed Road.

On Thursday night, officers arrested four people in southwest Houston for street racing. Officers also believe the men were a part of a flash mob crew.

Authorities say they're out looking for people participating in street racing because of safety reasons.

Houston police says it's only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt.

During Saturday's crackdown, police say they have recovered weapons, drugs and other contraband.

