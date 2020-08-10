animal cruelty

Multiple horses found slaughtered and dismembered, Pearland PD says

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Horse after horse has been slaughtered, each being found butchered for the meat, according to Pearland police.

The police department said at least three horses were killed - one as recent as today, and there is belief they are all tied to the same killer or killers.

During the most recent killing on Monday, the horse was found with a stab wound to the chest in the 14000 block of Kirby Drive. The animal's carcass was found dismembered, with its backstraps and the front and hind quarters removed, police said.

Just two days earlier, two other horses were similarly butchered, both found in the 14000 block of Hooper Road. Investigators were led to the animals when they went missing and a portion of the property fence had been cut.

Police believe the horse slayings could be part of a possible serial killer's trail.

Two horses in neighboring areas were killed on May 22 and June 29, and both were killed along South Beltway 8 near Pearland.

Horse owners are being urged to be vigilant in the midst of the recent deaths. Police urge anyone with information about the cases to contact Pearland PD Det. Page at 281-997-4202 or through email.

