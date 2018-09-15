Man arrested after allegedly stabbing multiple family members

Deputies say a man reportedly stabbed several family members.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been detained after he reportedly stabbed several family members in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the stabbing took place at the 21000 block of Pricewood Manor Ct., where a male stabbed multiple people.


Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two family members had to be transported to the hospital by Life Flight. One of the victims reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.


Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will update as information becomes available.

