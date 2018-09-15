@HCSOTexas Deputies In NW Harris County, responded to an in-progress call at 21000 blk of Calico Peak Way. Preliminary info: adult male stabbed several family members. 2 life-flighted, 1 w life-threatening injuries. Male is detained. Investigators enroute. #hounews pic.twitter.com/mgaQW0QgWz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 15, 2018

Of the four with injuries, 3 are stable and 1 has a more serious injury, but hopeful she can recuperate. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 15, 2018

A man has been detained after he reportedly stabbed several family members in northwest Harris County.Deputies say the stabbing took place at the 21000 block of Pricewood Manor Ct., where a male stabbed multiple people.Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two family members had to be transported to the hospital by Life Flight. One of the victims reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will update as information becomes available.