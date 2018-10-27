ACTIVE SHOOTER

Police: 'Multiple casualties' in active shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

WATCH LIVE: Shooting at Pittsburgh, PA synagogue leaves 'multiple casualties,' 3 officers injured

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
A suspect is in custody and three officers were shot after reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Police said there are "multiple casualties."

Police were dispatched to Tree of Life synagogue Saturday morning after reports of an active shooter. Police said it is "imperative" that people nearby shelter in place.

The Tree of Life is in the vicinity of Shady Avenue and Wilkins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a relatively affluent area about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

Police have not confirmed the number of casualties, and the officers' conditions are not immediately clear.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, the synagogue's rabbi emeritus, told ABC News he had heard that the suspect at one point was in his office on the third floor of the synagogue.

Berkun said Tree of Life hosts three different religious groups that hold three services on Saturday mornings and guessed that there were approximately 75 people in the building at the time of the shooting.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he is watching the events unfold.


Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf also tweeted that "it is a serious situation."



The NYPD and the LAPD are deploying extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations throughout New York City and Los Angeles.

